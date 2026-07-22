Lizzie Antony: My life changed due to Ram sir

For decades, Tamil cinema has seen talented supporting actors carry their own stories within the larger narrative of the film. These actors were at ease across multiple genres, allowing them to showcase their versatility in each. One such actor is Lizzie Antony, who fleets in and out of genres and creates an impact every single time. In this exclusive conversation, the actor opens up about her dynamic with directors Ram and Pa Ranjith, navigating the industry as a character actor, and having dreams of becoming a writer.
Excerpts:
Who was Lizzie Antony before Thanga Meenkal (2013)?
Lizzie and the world of art had no connection. I worked in the shipping industry before I entered the film industry. Cinema wasn't in my zone of aspiration. When I was young, I studied well and wanted to earn well so that I could be independent, like my grandmother. As I was settling into a corporate job, my life changed because of Ram sir.
Ram sir spotted me somewhere and asked me to audition for the role of Stella Miss from Thanga Meenkal (2013). Even though I wondered why he chose me, I ended up placing my trust in destiny, which in turn changed my fate.
After Thanga Meenkal (2013), you have gotten to a place where you will be identified in a film, no matter how small your screen time is...
That screen presence you talk about is really a boon. I think it was during a preview show for Writer (2021), where some of the top cinematographers were in the midst of a conversation, when one of them jovially asked me, "Ma'am all you need is a single frame to overshadow everyone with ease, right?"
But I don't feel that I have done anything special for my characters. Firstly, those types of headstrong women characters are something I get frequently. Secondly, I try to stay true to my characters because a writer has made some effort to give them structure and has entrusted me with breathing life into them.
Can you talk to us about your role in Taramani (2013)?
This is my most favourite character. If someone could write a character like her again, it could only be Ram.
That role made me realise my capabilities as an actor. It boosted my confidence and helped me tackle the characters that came after. It is very special to me. Ram is very special to me.
How do you approach acting?
The learning process in acting never stops. Right now, I am working on my 75th project, but I never stopped learning. I discuss a lot with the director, form a basic sketch of the character, and try to get into the mind of the character without going overboard. That basic criteria is enough, and that homework is needed. No one asks you to go method and do extra; you just need to finish the basics.
Because of your packed schedule, have you missed out on certain films?
I have missed some very prominent roles in big films, like Arya's mother in Sarpatta Parambarai (2021). I think those misses were due to me not being alert. I was on set shooting for another film when I got a call asking if I could take on the role. But before I could answer, they reached their own conclusion and cut the call. Later, when I met the writer Tamizh Prabha, he asked me why I had rejected the role. This was when I realised that the person who had called was going around telling people that I said I wasn't interested in playing the role of Arya's mother. But I am continuously nagging Ranjith sir to give me a role in the sequel.
But Natchathiram Nagargiradhu (2020) was something I said no to, because I did not believe in making a woman look aged with just a few lines of white hair. Ranjith sir tried to convince me to take on that role, but I was stubborn in my belief that Geetha Kailasam would do it better, and happily enough, she did.
While there are a lot of conversations about higher pay for women in cinema, character actors are rarely included in these conversations. What is your opinion on this?
A male artist, who worked with me early in my career, casually remarked that no matter how successful I get, I wouldn't get paid as well as a male artist. I had to take a moment to compose myself, but when I did, I made up my mind to achieve that number.
Everything is a battle here. For example, even for a film that starred Rajinikanth, people who approached me asked me to quote a lower number because it was a "small budget" film. I did not work on that film, but that left me dumbfounded. I did not like that approach. Respect always comes first. I would make a film for free, as long as I am respected. I don't let others decide what I deserve. I don't let them judge me, and I stand my ground to get what I deserve.
Did you ever look back and wonder if you had entered the cinema very late?
I have definitely had this thought. After a certain age, there are certain limitations for the kind of characters we get. I didn't realise it initially, but as I worked on more films, I regretted stepping into the industry very late, and regretted not having the opportunity to work with people like K Balachandar.
Do you watch a lot of films?
I watch fewer feature films and more documentaries. I have a friend called Shamanth Nag who is a music composer. During a lot of our conversations, we would try to find the origins of the topic in question and end up watching a documentary about it.
But I watch films of a director when I am called to work.
How was it returning to the world of Gatta Kusthi? Did you have fun making it?
I definitely had fun making the sequel. Aishwarya Lekshmi's man management is something I admire. The way she handles everyone without condescending is amazing. Be it Karunaas sir's comedic timing, or Munishkanth's cheery demeanor I learnt a lot from that set. I believe we can learn a lot if we have an open mind.
Have you ever thought of becoming a writer?
People around me, like Ram, believe me that I will become a writer or a director more than I do. Even when I spoke to Ranjith about Sarpatta 2, his first response was to ask me to write my role myself. Believe me, I used to write a lot once, but that got buried under a lot of other responsibilities, which took priority. But I hope to get back into writing one day.
Where will we see you next?
Vettuvam is coming up. Then there is a Netflix project, and the new Pradeep Ranganathan film. I have also completed a project with Vijay Antony. There are many films awaiting release.