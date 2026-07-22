Lizzie Antony: My life changed due to Ram sir

I have missed some very prominent roles in big films, like Arya's mother in Sarpatta Parambarai (2021). I think those misses were due to me not being alert. I was on set shooting for another film when I got a call asking if I could take on the role. But before I could answer, they reached their own conclusion and cut the call. Later, when I met the writer Tamizh Prabha, he asked me why I had rejected the role. This was when I realised that the person who had called was going around telling people that I said I wasn't interested in playing the role of Arya's mother. But I am continuously nagging Ranjith sir to give me a role in the sequel.



But Natchathiram Nagargiradhu (2020) was something I said no to, because I did not believe in making a woman look aged with just a few lines of white hair. Ranjith sir tried to convince me to take on that role, but I was stubborn in my belief that Geetha Kailasam would do it better, and happily enough, she did.