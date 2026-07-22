Roja: Vijay made me reassess my acting career

A successful politician herself, she congratulates her former colleague's resounding political success. "The barrage of criticisms he is facing now reminds me of how I was criticised during my political entry. His astounding victory testifies to people's demand for a change and exhaustion with the existing parties. Politicians are happy with actors campaigning for them, and not when they are replaced. They are fickle that way," says Roja, adding, "Also, I am against belittling people's intelligence. How many stars before Vijay and after Jayalalithaa did people make CM? Be it in Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, forget becoming chief minister; even huge stars failed to become MLAs. See, charisma can bring in crowds, but only people's trust transforms to votes." Roja points out that her success in politics also indirectly added value to her acting career. "My political speeches and press conferences have familiarised my real voice to the people, so I did not have any apprehensions dubbing for my role in Anbe Diana," says the actor, who never dubbed for herself while she was plying her wares in multiple industries in the 90s and 2000s. Interestingly, in Anbe Diana, Sarala, her character, is a Telugu native who lives in Chennai. "I am a Tirupati native, and my friends there are mostly married to Tamils. The Telugu we speak there isn't any different from how Telugu people in Northern Tamil Nadu speak. Also, there is a mixture of Tamil in our conversations. Sarala's role couldn't come closer to my real life."