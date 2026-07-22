Roja: Vijay made me reassess my acting career

It's Kollywood-calling once again for actor-politician Roja Selvamani. She brings back the Thirupathi Ezhumalai Venkatesa and Koodi Vazhnthal Kodi Nanmai energy in her recent family entertainer, Anbe Diana. "It never felt like I ever left Tamil cinema. I come here often to meet Selvamani's parents and relatives, so be it Chennai or Kollywood for that matter, there was no sense of distance," she begins, as she recalls director Pari Elavazhagan's confidence while approaching her for the role in Anbe Diana. "When he narrated Sarala's role to me, he said I was the first person he thought of while writing it. Many scenes in Anbe Diana reminded me of how Selva (Selvamani) and I would react to our kids. Also, like in my real life, Sarala is given the impression that she remote controls her household only to realise too much is happening in her absence," she laughs.
Roja shares that though she played a mother in Anbe Diana, she wanted to engage with the antics in a youthful spirit. "As opposed to my earlier films where I am the one causing the chaos, here, I am micromanaging my family members who do that. But I wanted to bring in a zing to Sarala," says Roja, who also weighs in on the changing landscape of humour in Tamil cinema over the years. "I am so surprised how humour has become healthier and also more enjoyable. That's why Anbe Diana is close to my heart. There is no vulgarity." With Anbe Diana and her soon-to-be-released film Lenin Pandiyan, Roja says she now feels more confident playing older characters. She transitioned to 'mother' roles in 2006, and one of her standout roles was in the 2011 film Kaavalan, starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. However, Roja reveals that she had doubts whether this was the right path for her after Kaavalan. "I starred as Asin's mother in the film, and on the very first day of shoot, Vijay expressed shock and surprise at me taking up the role. When someone like Vijay felt it was a bit off, I could not take his opinion lightly. In fact, Vijay's question made me reassess my career, and I decided to take a break from films. Now I think I am ready for amma roles," says a reassured Roja.
A successful politician herself, she congratulates her former colleague's resounding political success. "The barrage of criticisms he is facing now reminds me of how I was criticised during my political entry. His astounding victory testifies to people's demand for a change and exhaustion with the existing parties. Politicians are happy with actors campaigning for them, and not when they are replaced. They are fickle that way," says Roja, adding, "Also, I am against belittling people's intelligence. How many stars before Vijay and after Jayalalithaa did people make CM? Be it in Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, forget becoming chief minister; even huge stars failed to become MLAs. See, charisma can bring in crowds, but only people's trust transforms to votes." Roja points out that her success in politics also indirectly added value to her acting career. "My political speeches and press conferences have familiarised my real voice to the people, so I did not have any apprehensions dubbing for my role in Anbe Diana," says the actor, who never dubbed for herself while she was plying her wares in multiple industries in the 90s and 2000s. Interestingly, in Anbe Diana, Sarala, her character, is a Telugu native who lives in Chennai. "I am a Tirupati native, and my friends there are mostly married to Tamils. The Telugu we speak there isn't any different from how Telugu people in Northern Tamil Nadu speak. Also, there is a mixture of Tamil in our conversations. Sarala's role couldn't come closer to my real life."
Unveiling her plans for the next three years, Roja says she is also looking to return to TV shows, films, and reality shows. "Reality shows have a special place in my heart, and during my sabbatical from films, it was these shows that brought levity in my life that went missing after my foray into politics," says the actor-politician, giving a hopeful note for her fans in Tamil Nadu. "For the next three years, Tamil people will see me often both on the big screen and their television screens," she signs off.