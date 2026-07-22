Jiiva's next with director Ra Venkat has a Karuppu connect; title revealed as Thagappan

We had recently reported that actor Jiiva has joined hands with director Ra Venkat, best known for the critically acclaimed Kida (2023). The makers have now revealed the title as Thagappan, along with the first look poster of the film which went on floors in Madurai on Monday.
Interestingly, the film has a Karuppu connect as the movie's first poster shows Karuppusamy in the forefront with a red background synonymous to the deity, which was also recently seen in Suriya's eponymous film. The makers had also visited a Karuppusamy temple before beginning production. Besides Jiiva, Thagappan also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan in key roles. Other members of the cast are yet to be revealed.
On the technical team, Thagappan has cinematography by M Sukumar, editing by Nagooran Ramachandran and art direction by KB Nandhabalan.
The upcoming film will be backed by Lark Studios, who recently saw success with the releases of Soori's Garudan (2024) and Maaman (2025).
Ra Venkat's Kida featured Kaali Venkat and the late Poo Ramu in leading roles. The actor played a doting grandfather who wants to gift his grandson new clothes for Diwali. Despite challenges, he decides that he has to fulfil his grandson's wishes, even if it can only be done by selling his goat which was kept as an offering for God. The film was met with positive reviews.
Jiiva was last seen in Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil which was released earlier this year during the Pongal festival. Directed by Nithish Sahadev of Falimy-fame, the film was commercially well received. His upcoming film Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan had wrapped production in March and is currently in the post production stages. The film marks Jiiva's reunion with M Rajesh 16 years after Siva Manasula Sakthi.