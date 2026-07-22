Nayanthara-Kavin's Hi gets August release date

The release date for Hi, which features Nayanthara and Kavin in lead roles, has been confirmed to release on August 14. Hi is the directorial debut venture of lyricist Vishnu Edavan, who has written songs like 'Polakatum Para Para' from Master (2021) and 'Badass' from Leo (2023).
While an official synopsis for the film hasn't been released yet, posters and the latest teaser unveiled for the release date announcement hint at neighbours being attracted to each other and finding love.
The cast of Hi also includes the late writer-actor Bhagyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan, Amrutha Srinivasan, Adithya Kathir, Kureshi, FEFSI Vijayan, Kaavya Arivumani, and Mirchi Kemy.
Jen Martin is composing music for the film. The crew also includes cinematographer Rajesh Shukla, editor Philomin Raj, art director Sekar B.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are producing the film under their The Rowdy Pictures banner, aalong with SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio banner, with Zee Studios also backing the film.