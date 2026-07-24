Vijay the Jana Nayagan: One Last Dance

Legacy is what you leave behind, and not all get the choice of realising the gravity of it, or seeing the kind of impact it would have on scores of people. Recently, the legendary actor and four-time National Award-winner Mammootty said that he doesn’t expect people to remember him a few years down the road. It didn’t come from a place of humility, but from an understanding that it is actually pompous to believe that they would be remembered forever. But what if you get the opportunity to see how your legacy unfolds? It is said that the Greek warrior Achilles was given the option of leading an ordinary but long life, or a glorious life that would be remembered forever; he opted for the latter. In many ways, actor-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had both these paths. He could have been an actor, a superstar, a demi-god, and acted till his last breath, and left behind a body of work that might or might not stand the test of time. He decided to take the path of glory, which was quite uncertain. His legacy could have reached new heights or gone down in flames, but just like his 34-year-old cinematic career, Vijay ensured that at the end of the day, it was a happily ever after, for the ages. With his final film, Jana Nayagan releasing today, let’s look at what made Vijay successfully transition from a product of nepotism to everyone’s family member, their Ilaya Thalapathy, Thalapathy, and now… Well, you know.
Man of Melodies
Vijay wasn’t an actor who thought his job was complete after the shooting was over. He was strict about ensuring every department worked towards the same goal: giving a successful film. Primary among these departments was music. Vijay realised very early that a song’s life is not just an extension of a film's identity, but often outlives them. Over the years, Vijay has collaborated with an extraordinary range of composers, including Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, Deva, Vidyasagar, Mani Sharma, SA Rajkumar, GV Prakash Kumar, Anirudh Ravichander, S Thaman and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Each partnership produced songs that weren’t just chartbusters of their time, but continue to rule playlists.
However, one aspect of his stardom that was different from most of his peers and competition was his distinctive identity as a playback singer. Beginning with 'Bombay City Sukkha Rotti' in Rasigan (1994), to 'Chella Magale' in Jana Nayagan (2026), this journey has seen him sing playful numbers like 'Ennoda Laila,' 'Vaadi Vaadi' and 'Selfie Pulla,' motivational numbers like ‘Kutty Story,’ romantic songs like ‘Oh Baby Baby,’ and ‘Kandangi Kandangi’ and interesting conversational tracks like 'Vaanganna Vanakkanganna' and 'Verithanam'. Finally, Vijay used these songs to talk directly to his fans, and when he sang, 'Naa Ready Dhaan,' it was a clarion call for his political entry. His keen ear for music ensured even those who weren’t his fans never left the 'Thalapathy Kacheri' disappointed.
The star-next-door
Some of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema started their careers playing relatable 'everyman' characters. Vijay is no exception, but he forged his own unique path into every Tamil household. While Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan rose to commercial success playing 'angry young man' roles, Vijay's early years saw him playing mild-mannered, soft-spoken characters in breezy romantic films like Poove Unakkaga, Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen, Love Today, Once More, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Endrendrum Kadhal, Minsara Kanna, Friends, and Shahjahan.
Even when Vijay shifted into full-blown mass masala action roles after 2000, we always saw elements of his boy-next-door characteristics. At a time when Tamil cinema's comedies used shouting the punchlines or using expressive physical humour, Vijay always played it with a hint of repressed sarcasm.
Interestingly, even in action roles, Vijay used a lower tenor voice (Pokkiri's 'Enakku bayam illa' comes to mind). From breezy romantic films to his unique sense of humour and the signature flavor he brought to the commercial hero template, relatability was a prominent factor at the core of Vijay's star power.
For the love of laughs
At a film event in the early 2000s, Rajinikanth heaped praises on Vijay, saying that his comic timing is impeccable, which he considered a rare quality in an action hero. The Superstar was right. He interspersed a Vaseegara between action-packed films like Bagavathi and Thirumalai. The breezy Sachien came in between rural entertainers like Thirupachi and Sivakasi. But even when he took the action route, Vijay always used levity not just as fillers but as integral aspects of his films.
He constantly collaborated with the best of comedians across generations. Be it the big guns like Goundamani, Vadivelu, and Vivek, to flavor-du-jour comedians like Dhamu, Charle, and Vaiyapuri, Vijay consistently showcased himself as a star who knew how to take a joke on him, too. In fact, incorporating this madness in his masala films like Ghilli and Sura, and goofing around with characters much younger than him in films like Minsara Kanna, Pokkiri, Theri, and Master helped him connect with kids of every generation. Whatever happens, we always remember the laughs.
Ever the fighter
Tamil cinema was always enamoured with dualities. MGR-Sivaji, Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan, and then came Vijay and Ajith Kumar. Throughout the late 90s and even up until Varisu and Thunivu's clash in 2023, Vijay and Ajith gave Tamil cinema some of its most colourful clashes. It wasn't just his famous career rivalry with Ajith Kumar, Vijay's ascension to stardom seems almost inevitable when you look at his fierce competitive spirit. In the last few decades, Vijay went toe-to-toe with giants like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who dominated the film industry even before Vijay entered cinema.
Vijay also kept a close watch on rising trends in other Indian film industries. He remade other-language films, infusing them with enough Tamil sensibilities, and delivered hits that made strong arguments for a debate that they were even better than the originals. The biggest indicator of the actor's competitive spirit, however, was seen at the very beginning of his career. People close to the actor have revealed through the years that only after brutal reviews for his debut film Naalaiya Theerpu (1992), Vijay doubled his efforts and pushed even harder.
The fourth wall breaker
Vijay was always candid about his fondness for legendary actor-CM MGR's legacy. Right after his political ambitions were starting to surface, Vijay was straightforward about how much he wanted to mirror MGR's path. Through song lyrics and carefully placed dialogues, Vijay started talking directly to the audience. Even though other Tamil stars were known to break the fourth wall to wink at their fanbase, Vijay was more straightforward and even hinted at his ideological beliefs. The dialogue with the audience ranged from the lyrics "Periyara Madhichuputta Pagutharivu Thaana Varum," in the Rama Rama song in Villu, to the dialogue "Enna pudichavan kodi per irukkan da" in Master (2021).
Even while he was not directly looking into the camera, Vijay also started revealing his political leanings, giving his comments on existing issues like cash-for-votes in Sarkar (2018). Inarguably, one of the biggest channels of dialogue between Vijay and his fanbase is the audio launch speech. Even as the curtain falls down on Vijay's cinematic legacy, as much as his films would be missed, his kutti stories and friendly banter will be missed as well.
Uncompromising Entertainer
A 34-year-old career can never be without its fair share of setbacks, but as Rocky Balboa once said, it is not about getting hit, but how soon you move forward. Whenever he faced failures, Vijay recalibrated his career to become bigger and better. He worked with filmmakers at the peak of their powers.
Right from Vikraman, Faasil, and Ezhil in the 90s to Ramana, SJ Suryah, Dharani, and Perarasu in the 2000s to AR Murugadoss, Atlee, Nelson and Lokesh Kanagaraj in the 2010s and 2020s, his lineups have been enviable.
Vijay's careful and impervious choice of directors has landed him on the tallest of peaks in Tamil cinema. He also knew when to say a ‘No’ irrespective of the relationship he shared with the filmmakers. Vijay never let the Suras or Pulis hunt or haunt him; he knew how to be the Master of comebacks.