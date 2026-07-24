Vijay the Jana Nayagan: One Last Dance

Legacy is what you leave behind, and not all get the choice of realising the gravity of it, or seeing the kind of impact it would have on scores of people. Recently, the legendary actor and four-time National Award-winner Mammootty said that he doesn’t expect people to remember him a few years down the road. It didn’t come from a place of humility, but from an understanding that it is actually pompous to believe that they would be remembered forever. But what if you get the opportunity to see how your legacy unfolds? It is said that the Greek warrior Achilles was given the option of leading an ordinary but long life, or a glorious life that would be remembered forever; he opted for the latter. In many ways, actor-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had both these paths. He could have been an actor, a superstar, a demi-god, and acted till his last breath, and left behind a body of work that might or might not stand the test of time. He decided to take the path of glory, which was quite uncertain. His legacy could have reached new heights or gone down in flames, but just like his 34-year-old cinematic career, Vijay ensured that at the end of the day, it was a happily ever after, for the ages. With his final film, Jana Nayagan releasing today, let’s look at what made Vijay successfully transition from a product of nepotism to everyone’s family member, their Ilaya Thalapathy, Thalapathy, and now… Well, you know.