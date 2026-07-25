Jyotika backs NEET protesters, calls for accountability and education reforms

Actor Jyotika on Saturday extended support to students protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET irregularities, calling for accountability and reforms in the education system.

The students, along with other supporters, have been protesting since 20 June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, changes to the examination system and justice for those affected by alleged paper leaks.

Sharing a note on Instagram, Jyotika said she stood with the students and supported accountability.