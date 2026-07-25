Jyotika backs NEET protesters, calls for accountability and education reforms

Actor Jyotika on Saturday extended support to students protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET irregularities, calling for accountability and reforms in the education system.
The students, along with other supporters, have been protesting since 20 June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, changes to the examination system and justice for those affected by alleged paper leaks.
Sharing a note on Instagram, Jyotika said she stood with the students and supported accountability.
“Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students. I stand with accountability. I stand for a democratic India. I stand for reformed education,” she wrote.
She also praised activist Sonam Wangchuk and others associated with the movement, saying they had inspired a generation and made people more fearless.
“You have proved, together ‘WE’ are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure. Thank you for making us fearless,” she added.
The students had also attempted to march towards Parliament earlier this week, following which police detained several protesters and used force to disperse the demonstration.
Several other film personalities, including Alia Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Rajkummar Rao, Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Anurag Kashyap and Arijit Singh, have also voiced support for the protesting students.
(With inputs from PTI)