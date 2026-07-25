Hiphop Adhi's Meesaya Murukku 2 gets release date

Recently, we reported about Hiphop Adhi's musical drama Meesaya Murukku 2 being expected to release in September. Earlier this Thursday, the actor-writer-director revealed that the film is set for a September 25 release in theatres worldwide. He also shared a video offering a brief look at his character in the film. In the video, his character says, "It does not matter whether I win or lose, but I will keep fighting till the end. Even if I lose, I would lose by twirling my mustache."