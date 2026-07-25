Hiphop Adhi's Meesaya Murukku 2 gets release date

Recently, we reported about Hiphop Adhi's musical drama Meesaya Murukku 2 being expected to release in September. Earlier this Thursday, the actor-writer-director revealed that the film is set for a September 25 release in theatres worldwide. He also shared a video offering a brief look at his character in the film. In the video, his character says, "It does not matter whether I win or lose, but I will keep fighting till the end. Even if I lose, I would lose by twirling my mustache."
The text in the video asks the audience to "get ready for concert in theatres," in addition to giving a glimpse of the film's music and its supporting cast. In addition to Hiphop Adhi, Meesaya Murukku 2 also stars Chaithra Achar, Ketika Sharma, Ramya Ranganathan of NEEK and Anbe Diana fame, Nasser, Aadukalam Naren, Karunaas, Sha Ra and Harshath Khan, among others.
The announcement regarding the film comes nine years after the release of Meesaya Murukku. The 2017 film became commercially successful at the time of its release. As Adhi himself said on its ninth anniversary, "What started as a dream became an emotion for millions. Now it’s time to relive the magic with Meesaya Murukku 2."
In addition to directing the film from his own screenplay and starring in the lead role, it also features Hiphop Adhi as its composer and lyricist. The film brings him back to the franchise after 2017's Meesaya Murukku, which marked his first film as a director. It is set to mark Adhi's first release after 2024's Kadaisi Ulaga Por. The film also has additional dialogues by Karan Karky and Nithish D.
Produced by Khushbu Sundar of Avni Movies in association with ACS Arun Kumar of Benzz Media Pvt Ltd, the film's technical team also includes editor Fenny Oliver, cinematographer Balaji Subramanyam, art director VS Dinesh Kumar and stunt director Action Sandhosh.