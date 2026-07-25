Yogi Babu's Kaagangal wraps filming

The makers of Yogi Babu's upcoming film Kaagangal, directed by Anand Annamalai, have announced that the filming has concluded. The film has now entered the post-production phase.
In addition to Yogi Babu, the film also stars Kishore, Vidharth, Lijomol Jose, Guru Somasundaram, among others. Describing the film as an exploration of themes like faith, human emotions and spiritual harmony, the makers say the film will deliver a "unique cinematic experience" for the audience.
In addition to the star cast, the film garners attention as it comes from the National Award-winning writer Anand Annamalai, whose notable films include Kaaka Muttai and Kuttrame Thandanai. Apart from writing and directing, Anand also doubles as the producer and editor.
Yogi Babu has had a busy year of releases so far with Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), Parimala and Co, Con City, and the recent Gatta Kusthi 2. His upcoming films include Rajinikanth-Nelson's big-ticket sequel, Jailer 2.