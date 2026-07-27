Ravi Mohan completes work on Karathey Babu; director Ganesh K Babu conveys gratitude through heartfelt note

Taking to his X handle, director Ganesh wrote, "Some dreams take years to reach you. Today, I got to live one of mine. Working with Ravi Mohan sir was a dream I carried for years. As he completes his journey on Karathey Babu, I’m left with nothing but gratitude. Beyond the actor I admired, I found a mentor and an elder brother. Thank you Sir for your trust, your generosity, and for making this journey unforgettable."