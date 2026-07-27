Ravi Mohan completes work on Karathey Babu; director Ganesh K Babu conveys gratitude through heartfelt note

Director Ganesh K Babu took to social media to share a heartfelt note as actor Ravi Mohan completed working on the director's sophomore feature film, Karathey Babu. The upcoming film is set to release on August 28, 11 years after the release of the actor's Thani Oruvan.
Taking to his X handle, director Ganesh wrote, "Some dreams take years to reach you. Today, I got to live one of mine. Working with Ravi Mohan sir was a dream I carried for years. As he completes his journey on Karathey Babu, I’m left with nothing but gratitude. Beyond the actor I admired, I found a mentor and an elder brother. Thank you Sir for your trust, your generosity, and for making this journey unforgettable."
The upcoming film will follow the life of a politician in his rise to power. The cast of the film includes debutante Daudee Jiwal, KS Ravikumar, Shakthi Vasu, Nasser, VTV Ganesh, Subramaniam Siva, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Pradeep Antony, Raja Rani Pandiyan, Ilan, Sam Anderson, Sri Dhanya, Sandeep Ravi Raj, Ananthi, Sindhu Priya, Ajith Ghosh, Kalki Raja, Knife Naren, Vetri, Aravind, Dharmaraj, Nandhini Senthamizhan, Jeeva Subramaniam, Manimegala.
29-fame Rathna Kumar and Bakkiyam Sankar are serving as co-writers for the film. Sam CS has composed music for Karathey Babu . The crew of the film includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor Kathiresh Alagesan, production designer Shanmugaraja, and action director Dhilip Subbarayan.
Sundar Arumugam is producing Karathey Babu under his Screen Scene Media Entertainment banner.