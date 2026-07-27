Vishal's Magudam sets August release date

Magudam went on floors in July 2025 and complete filming this June. Ravi Arasu, who had previously made Eetti (2015), was set to write and direct the film, but midway through production he exited the project. Vishal took over as the director, making Magudam his directorial debut feature. Ravi Arasu has been credited for the story of the film, with Vishal contributing to the film's screenplay.