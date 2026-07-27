Vishal's Magudam sets August release date

The release date of Vishal's Magudam has been confirmed as August 14, by the makers. The news was announced along with the reveal of the latest single from Magudam's soundtrack, 'Kalangaadhe'.
Magudam went on floors in July 2025 and complete filming this June. Ravi Arasu, who had previously made Eetti (2015), was set to write and direct the film, but midway through production he exited the project. Vishal took over as the director, making Magudam his directorial debut feature. Ravi Arasu has been credited for the story of the film, with Vishal contributing to the film's screenplay.
The cast of the film includes Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, Jayaprakash, Ajay, Vamsi Krishna, Abu Salim, Arjai, VJ Jhansi, Padam Kumar, and Sabhumon, among others.
Magudam's crew includes directors of photography Richard M Nathan and Abinandhan Ramanujam, editor NB Srikanth, art director G Durairaj, and action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.
The late RB Choudhary has been credited as the presenter for the film, whose Super Good Films banner is backing Magudam, in its 99th production venture. The late producer's sons B Suresh, RB Jeevan Choudary, actor Jithan Ramesh, and actor Jiiva are credited as producers for the film.