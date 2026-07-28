Sasikumar-led Vadhandhi season two gets August premiere

Prime Video has announced that the second season of Vadhandhi is set to premiere on August 7. The upcoming season, which has the tagline 'The Mystery of Mani', stars Sasikumar in the lead.
Vadhandhi is created, written and directed by Andrew Louis, with Suzhal creators Pushkar-Gayathri serving as producers under their Wallwatcher films. Speaking on the upcoming season, Pushkar-Gayathri said, "Season 2 builds on the franchise's unique blend of suspense, truth, and perception while telling a story that is both emotionally compelling and deeply engaging. Andrew Louis has yet again brought this vision to life brilliantly, crafting a gripping narrative that stays true to the spirit of the franchise while taking it in an exciting new direction. Sasikumar and the entire cast have delivered exceptional performances that add tremendous depth to the story."
While season one was set in Kanyakumari, season two of Vadhandhi will follow SI Moosa Raaza (Sasikumar), who has to investigate the origins of a mysterious skeletal remains discovered during the inauguration of a project in Madurai. In his investigation he encounters an elusive prisoner named Mani, which leads to some chaotic twists.
The cast of the second season sees the return of Vivek Prasanna, along with Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Revathy Sharma, and Arjun Nandhakumar, among others.
The first season of Vadhandhi starred SJ Suryah, Laila, Nassar, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, and Vivek Prasanna, among others. It followed the disappearance of a young girl, named Velonie, and the subsequent investigation which leads to shocking revelations.