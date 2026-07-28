Sasikumar-led Vadhandhi season two gets August premiere

Vadhandhi is created, written and directed by Andrew Louis, with Suzhal creators Pushkar-Gayathri serving as producers under their Wallwatcher films. Speaking on the upcoming season, Pushkar-Gayathri said, "Season 2 builds on the franchise's unique blend of suspense, truth, and perception while telling a story that is both emotionally compelling and deeply engaging. Andrew Louis has yet again brought this vision to life brilliantly, crafting a gripping narrative that stays true to the spirit of the franchise while taking it in an exciting new direction. Sasikumar and the entire cast have delivered exceptional performances that add tremendous depth to the story."