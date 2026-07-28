Star director Elan to make acting debut with Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

On Monday, Netflix announced that Star director Elan is all set to make his acting debut with his next directorial, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam. Netflix not only unveiled the first glimpse of the film but also announced its premiere date.
Pyaar Prema Kalyanam also stars Saanve Megghana of Kudumbasthan fame as the female lead. As per Netflix's description, Saanve stars as Pavi, "a popular influencer who refuses to leave her family home after marriage. Instead, it's her husband, Elan, who moves in with her, setting off a hilarious chain of culture clashes, family chaos, shifting expectations, and heartfelt self-discovery. As the newlyweds navigate their unconventional arrangement, they soon realise that perhaps the biggest tradition worth challenging is the idea that everyone else gets to define their happily ever after."
Apart from Elan and Saanve, the film will feature an ensemble supporting cast comprising Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel, Senthil, and Maran. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film, marking the composer's third collaboration with Elan. The film is gearing up for a Netflix premiere on August 21.
Pyaar Prema Kalyanam is backed by Srinidhi Sagar, under the Rise East Entertainment banner. Speaking about the film, Srinidhi said, "From the moment we heard this story, we knew it had the perfect blend of heart, humour, and relatability. What makes Pyaar Prema Kalyanam special is the way it explores modern relationship dynamics through a refreshing premise while remaining deeply rooted in family values and Tamil culture."
Further, Netflix India's Vice President-Content, Monica Shergill, added" "The most interesting love stories aren't the ones that follow the rules; they are the ones that dare to rewrite them. Pyaar Prema Kalyanam begins with a wonderfully simple but bold question: what if, after marriage, the groom moved into the bride's home instead? That single idea unfolds into a refreshingly funny, heartfelt and deeply relatable celebration of modern relationships, family and finding the courage to choose your own happily ever after. Elan has brought a wonderfully fresh creative vision to the film, both as a director and in his acting debut, alongside a phenomenal ensemble cast that brings warmth, humour and authenticity to every moment."
For Elan, the film marks his third as director. He made his debut with Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, starring Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson. Meanwhile, Saanve has also starred in films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Most Eligible Bachelor, and Pushpaka Vimanam before making her Tamil debut. Coming up next, she has Kaaviya Kaadhal with Bhaarath.