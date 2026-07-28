Star director Elan to make acting debut with Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Further, Netflix India's Vice President-Content, Monica Shergill, added" "The most interesting love stories aren't the ones that follow the rules; they are the ones that dare to rewrite them. Pyaar Prema Kalyanam begins with a wonderfully simple but bold question: what if, after marriage, the groom moved into the bride's home instead? That single idea unfolds into a refreshingly funny, heartfelt and deeply relatable celebration of modern relationships, family and finding the courage to choose your own happily ever after. Elan has brought a wonderfully fresh creative vision to the film, both as a director and in his acting debut, alongside a phenomenal ensemble cast that brings warmth, humour and authenticity to every moment."