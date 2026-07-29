GDN Director Krishnakumar Ramakumar: 'GD Naidu is more than just his innovations’

In his pursuit to understand the man, Krishnakumar believes that what made GD Naidu an incredible personality was how he dealt with obstacles, whether it was a simple engineering obstacle or a government obstacle. Expanding on his understanding of GD Naidu’s philosophy, Krishnakumar says, “GD Naidu made India’s first indigenous motor. If you think about how he did that, he must have bought it from another country, had the skill set to take it apart and learn from it without academic knowledge. And then he had the idea to make it accessible and affordable to his countrymen. A rich man can get anything he wants, and making things for rich people is easy. But GD Naidu was the kind of man who was constantly finding ways to make sure the common people of his country had access to advanced technologies of the time. Our farmers benefited a lot from his affordable innovations. Given another chance, I would like to make another film about his innovations alone. GDN is not about that side of him; this is about another interesting aspect. We want to show that GD Naidu is more than just his innovations.”