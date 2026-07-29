Raja's Playlist wraps filming

The makers of the upcoming film, Raja's Playlist, have announced that the film has wrapped filming. Venkat Prabhu has written the story for Raja's Playlist, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
The film was announced at Ilaiyaraaja's 50th anniversary concert, and is directed by debutant Sujith N Subramaniam, who has previously worked as a cinematographer on Kudumbasthan (2025). Sudha Kongara, the director of Soorarai Pottru, is on board as the creative producer.
Yuvan and Venkat Prabhu's cousing, Jaiyan will lead the cast of Raja's Playlist along with Sona Olickal. Guru Somasundaram, who was part of Kudumbasthan (2025), is also on board the cast of the upcoming film. Further details of the cast are yet to be revealed.
The crew of Raja's Playlist includes cinematographer Sai Munish, editor Sri Watson, art director Shanoo Muralidharan, and action choreography by PC Stunts.
Ramanan Balagangatharan is producing the film under his Elephantine X banner.