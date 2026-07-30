Bun Butter Jam director's next titled Drones

The next film of R Raghav Midharth, who has previously directed Bun Butter Jam (2025), is titled Drones. The upcoming film will star Siddhi Idnani (Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu) and Anjali Nair (Taanakkaran) in the lead.
A poster released along with the announcement features a drone set against a nebulous background, which indicates the film including science fiction elements with space playing a key role. GM Morgan is producing Drones under his GM Morgan Films banner.
The cast of Drones also includes Dravid Selvam, Devadarshini, Kuraishi, Cinemawala Sathish, Sassi Selvaraj, and RJ Deepak, among others.
The crew of the film includes composer Hari SR, director of photography Jayanth Sethu Mathavan, editor Sathish Suriya, and production designer R Kishore, with stunts by PC Stunts.
Raghav Midharth's Bun Butter Jam (2025) stars Raju Jeyamohan and Bhavya Trikha in the lead, and follows the story of two mothers who try to manipulate their son and daughter into a relationship.