Lenin Pandiyan confirmed to release in September

The makers of Lenin Pandiyan have announced that the film is set to release in theatres on September 25. The upcoming film, which is written and directed by DD Balachandran, will have music by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja.
While the official detail of the film's plot is yet to be revealed, the trailer for Lenin Panidyan shows illegal activities by the 'sand mafia' bringing together a group of farmers affected by these activities, a policeman undergoing punishment duty, the judiciary, and a crooked businessman.
Gangai Amaran and Roja lead the cast of Lenin Pandiyan, which includes Dharsan Ganeshan, Shrrita Rao, George Maryan , Aadukalam Naren, Yugendran, Bose Venkat, and Archana Ravichandran, among others.
The crew of the film also includes director of photography AM Edwin Sakay, editor Nagooran Ramachandran, art director Athuuri Jeykumaar, and stunt choreographer Thalapathi Dhinesh.
With TG Thyagarajan serving as a presenter, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan are producing the film under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner. G Saravanan and Sai Siddharth are co-producing Lenin Pandiyan.