Rishikanth-Anishma Anilkumar's Modha Rathiri locks release date; First look poster out

It is well known that actor Rishikanth (Sevappi, Indian 2, Coolie) and Anishma Anilkumar of Sirai and Youth-fame will be seen in the upcoming film Modha Rathiri. The makers, who had wrapped the film's shoot earlier this month, have now announced a release date.
Mythri Movie Makers, which is bankrolling the movie shared the first look poster of the film with the actors in their wedding attire and wrote, "You're cordially invited to witness the chaos. In cinemas worldwide from August 21st."
Directed by debutant Raja Karuppasamy, Modha Rathiri is billed as a rural comedy drama. This is Mythri Movie Makers' third Tamil production after Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly and Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film under the banner.
According to the makers, Modha Rathiri unfolds around an intriguing premise: an unusual wedding takes place, where in one night, too many surprises unfold and several lies are told. What begins as a new life spirals into chaos, turning into a night that changes everything.
Besides Rishikanth and Anishma, the film also stars Chetan, A Venkatesh, Bagavathi Perumal, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya, Sumithra Devi L, Varshini Karmegham, Karthikeyan, Velan, and Kowshik Kabilan, among others.
On the technical team, Modha Rathri has Surendran Paranjothi as cinematographer, Ashok Arjunan as editor, and Bharath Sankar composing the music. The crew also includes Poornima Ramaswamy as the costume designer and A Balumahendra as the art director.