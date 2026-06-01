Haritha Mutharasan: Artistes are survivors

Humanity thrives on the premise that every struggle receives an invisible helping hand. We might not expect it always, and we might not always get it, either. But what if real humanity lies not just in expecting support, but also in being the one who extends it? The multi-hyphenate actor Harini Mutharasan believes there are many ways to make a difference in people’s lives and wants to explore as many of these avenues as possible. The actor, who has played a string of supporting roles, including last year’s critically and commercially acclaimed sports drama Bison, is also a National-level athlete and a practicing healer. "Physically, mentally, emotionally, psychologically, and artistically, Bison was a very deep journey for me. In fact, just before an important scene, I cried uncontrollably for three hours. I don't usually get into that space. I managed to still perform, but yeah, I wish at some point in time I'll be able to heal through the memory of not having proper support when I was actively in sports," says Haritha, who has received a lot of love for her role as the person who strongly bats for Dhruv Vikram's Kitta to be included in the Indian Kabaddi team.
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You are balancing between being an actor and a healer, among other things. But both face questions about accessibility, right?
I always believe art and healing are for everyone. People who are born with certain ancestry, certain traits, and certain material power take over here, and because of their unkind, selfish structure and how they operate, they make things for themselves alone, failing to think about others. But originally, the unconditional love and abundance available in this universe are for everyone.
Also, we don't know who is privileged and who isn't. Of course, in terms of money, we do know, but we might not know their lived reality, right? So, I try to be kind and respectful with everyone I meet. Such a thought process is important because there are so many dark spaces around. Being a light is as important as being on the side of light.
Cinema and even society ask people to fit into boxes. How difficult has it been to remain multi-dimensional?
It depends on the opinions we take to our hearts. It does impact, yes. There are people who appreciate the same and find it interesting and intriguing. I don't know if I can be any other way. But some don't understand, and their insecurities surface. In fact, some have told me not to say all this because I might intimidate or make them feel uneasy. But sometimes it has been deeply painful to see everybody else fit into boxes while I stand out. It is painful, at times, to be away from the crowd because humans need love, a sense of belonging, a sense of community, care, recognition, and validation, right? But I am born to express my whole authentic self, right?
Do you think artists are naturally wounded people, or is that a romanticist idea?
Artists are survivors. They are definitely very sensitive and deep. They are people who have learned to channelise their wounds and express them in a healthy way without affecting others. Art is saving them in a way. As director Karthik Subbaraj said in Jigarthanda Double X, 'You don't choose art, art chooses you.'
How have your experiences in healing and meditation changed the way you perform in front of the camera?
Yeah, some have said that my eyes are glittery. That's because of meditation. When you see people who have adopted the spiritual way, their eyes tend to glitter. So sometimes, I humbly flaunt that.
So, for instance, if you are a swimmer, your shoulders become broad, and your lung capacity is amazing. The same reflects everywhere, right? When you go to the office, you wear a shirt that shows a difference in your shoulders and physique. Everywhere it does impact, right? The way you eat, the way you walk, the way you breathe, everything. So, gratefully and thankfully, this definitely impacts me on screen.
Have you ever turned down opportunities because they conflicted with your core values?
I'm keen on performing roles that are socially responsible. Recently, I was offered a character that smokes, drinks, etc... As an actor, my job is to act, right? Though I feel I have to be in the characters that are socially responsible, there is another side of me that wants to explore everything, every character, play every character, and see the deepest part of it. But some element, or the energy I emit, they said, I wouldn't fit into that world. Though I performed really well, they couldn't see me in that space and offered me another character. So, this happens, too.
Finally, when you strip away the titles like healer, artist, athlete... Who is Haritha at her core?
A soul. A rare, right, and loving soul, who is a speck of this magical infinite universe.