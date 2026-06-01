Haritha Mutharasan: Artistes are survivors

Humanity thrives on the premise that every struggle receives an invisible helping hand. We might not expect it always, and we might not always get it, either. But what if real humanity lies not just in expecting support, but also in being the one who extends it? The multi-hyphenate actor Harini Mutharasan believes there are many ways to make a difference in people’s lives and wants to explore as many of these avenues as possible. The actor, who has played a string of supporting roles, including last year’s critically and commercially acclaimed sports drama Bison, is also a National-level athlete and a practicing healer. "Physically, mentally, emotionally, psychologically, and artistically, Bison was a very deep journey for me. In fact, just before an important scene, I cried uncontrollably for three hours. I don't usually get into that space. I managed to still perform, but yeah, I wish at some point in time I'll be able to heal through the memory of not having proper support when I was actively in sports," says Haritha, who has received a lot of love for her role as the person who strongly bats for Dhruv Vikram's Kitta to be included in the Indian Kabaddi team.



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