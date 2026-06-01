GV Prakash and Sreenath Bhasi to headline Vekkai

On Saturday, Neelam Productions, Pa Ranjith's production banner, unveiled their next project, titled Vekkai. Helmed by Akiran Moses, the film stars music composer and actor GV Prakash and Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi in lead roles. GV Prakash is also composing music for the film apart from playing the lead.
The project's first-look poster features both GV and Sreenath angrily attacking each other amidst heavy traffic in a metro city. Sharing the poster, the production banner wrote, "The punch lasts a second. The nightmare lasts forever! The fight begins now with Vekkai. A GV Prakash x Sreenath Bhasi Faceoff."
Vekkai marks the directorial debut of Akiran Moses and the Tamil debut for Sreenath. Sillu Karuppati producer Venkatesh Velineni of Divine Productions is also backing the film along with Pa Ranjith and D Lemuel. Telugu actor Sunil and Shivani Rajashekar are also a part of the film's cast. The makers are yet to announce more details on the film's plot, genre and extended cast.
Tamizh Prabha has also written the film along with Akiran Moses. The film will feature camera work by Roopesh Shaji, editing by Selva RK and art direction by Jaya Raghu.
Last seen in Happy Raj, GV Prakash has a slew of projects in his pipeline as an actor, including Immortal, Mental Manadhil, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, and Idimuzhakkam, among others. On the music front, some of the big projects in his lineup include Vishwanath & Sons, Mandaadi and DQ41.
Sreenath Bhasi, on the other hand, just had the release of Karakkam this Friday. Up next, he has Unlock, Dhuniyavinte Orattathu, and Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanam in various stages of production.