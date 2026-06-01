GV Prakash and Sreenath Bhasi to headline Vekkai

Vekkai marks the directorial debut of Akiran Moses and the Tamil debut for Sreenath. Sillu Karuppati producer Venkatesh Velineni of Divine Productions is also backing the film along with Pa Ranjith and D Lemuel. Telugu actor Sunil and Shivani Rajashekar are also a part of the film's cast. The makers are yet to announce more details on the film's plot, genre and extended cast.