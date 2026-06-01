Ravi Mohan officially joins Lokesh Cinematic Universe as a part of Benz

Actor, producer and director Ravi Mohan has officially joined the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, as announced by the director himself on Sunday. Sharing photos from the sets of Benz, helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Welcome to the universe, Ravi Mohan sir."
Ravi Mohan joins Nivin Pauly and Raghava Lawrence in Benz, which is backed by Lokesh Kanagaraj's G Squad. Although not directed by Lokesh, the director-producer previously confirmed that the film is a part of his famous LCU, which already has films like Kaithi (2019), Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023).
The film is described as a high-octane action drama that aims to bring a fresh layer to the LCU. Lokesh Kanagaraj is producing the film along with Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. Pradeep Boopathi serves as the creative producer on the film. Passion Studios, G Squad, and The Route are backing Benz.
Sai Abhyankkar is composing music for the film. The technical crew of the film includes Goutham George as the cinematographer, Philomin Raj as the editor, and Jacki as the art director. More details about the roles played by Ravi Mohan, Raghava Lawrence and Samyuktha are awaited.
Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan is currently busy shooting for his directorial debut, An Ordinary Man. Having recently wrapped shooting for Karathey Babu helmed by Ganesh K Babu, the actor joined hands with debut director GND Shyam Kumar for his next. He also has multiple other projects in the pipeline, including the long-delayed Genie and Karthik Yogi's film, previously titled Bro Code.