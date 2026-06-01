Ravi Mohan officially joins Lokesh Cinematic Universe as a part of Benz

Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan is currently busy shooting for his directorial debut, An Ordinary Man. Having recently wrapped shooting for Karathey Babu helmed by Ganesh K Babu, the actor joined hands with debut director GND Shyam Kumar for his next. He also has multiple other projects in the pipeline, including the long-delayed Genie and Karthik Yogi's film, previously titled Bro Code.