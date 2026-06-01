Sananth-Madonna Sebastian's Heartin gets a release date

Sananth was last seen in a prominent role in the film Neelira, directed by Someetharan and produced by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. He made cameo appearances in Jigarthanda DoubleX (2023) and Demonte Colony 2 (2024). Madonna, meanwhile, was last seen in the Jolly O Gymkhana, which released recently. Madonna also awaits the release of Adhirshtasaali, directed by Mithran Jawahar and headlined by Madhavan.