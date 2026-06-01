Sananth-Madonna Sebastian's Heartin gets a release date

The makers of Sananth, Madonna Sebastian, and Emaya T starrer Heartin, announced that the upcoming romantic film will release on June 26.
It is expected that the film will have Sananth's character being romantically associated with Madonna and Emaya's characters at different points in his life. The film also stars 'Whatsapp' Mani, Debnita Kar, among others.
Sananth was last seen in a prominent role in the film Neelira, directed by Someetharan and produced by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. He made cameo appearances in Jigarthanda DoubleX (2023) and Demonte Colony 2 (2024). Madonna, meanwhile, was last seen in the Jolly O Gymkhana, which released recently. Madonna also awaits the release of Adhirshtasaali, directed by Mithran Jawahar and headlined by Madhavan.
On the technical team, the film has Mukes handling cinematography, Rajesh Murugesan composing music, and Barath Vikraman handling the cuts. Heartin has been produced by R Ravindran under the banner of Trident Arts and co-produced by Step One Studios.