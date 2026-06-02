Shivarajkumar-Abishan Jeevinth film begins production; Yogalakshmi, Shivani Nagaram join cast

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar has a packed slate ahead across industries. One of his most awaited films is Peddi, where he shares screen space with Ram Charan; the film is scheduled for a June 4 release. He is also part of another project directed by Sarvanan and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, which is expected to go on floors soon. He will also resume the final schedule of Bail, directed by Pavan Wadeyar, from Monday. His upcoming lineup further includes Dad, Gummadi Narsaiah, Survivor – A Superstar Documentary, and A For Anand. In addition, he will be seen in a pivotal role in Hemanth M Rao’s 666 Operation Dream Theatre.