Shivarajkumar-Abishan Jeevinth film begins production; Yogalakshmi, Shivani Nagaram join cast

Previously, we reported that Gowtham Sivaraman is all set to make his directorial debut with a film starring Kannada star Shivarajkumar and Tourist Family-fame director Abishan Jeevinth as a father-son duo. On Monday, the makers announced that the film officially went on floors.
Additionally, Shivani Nagaram, known for her performance in Little Hearts, has joined the film as the female lead. Heart Beat-fame Yogalakshmi, who worked with Abishan in Tourist Family, has also come on board as another female lead.
Gowtham Sivaraman is said to have worked with Abishan Jeevinth as his co-director in Tourist Family. Abishan recently made his acting debut with With Love, helmed by Madhan. The yet-to-be-titled film will mark Shivarajkumar's fourth full-fledged Tamil film after his debut with Jailer, sophomore with Captain Miller, and his impending Jailer 2.
The upcoming film, backed by Balamurugan's Drama Company, will mark the Tamil debut for Shivani. For Yogalakshmi, it will be her third film, as she's already working with Silambarasan on Vetri Maaran's Arasan.
On the technical front, the film will feature music by Leon James, camera work by Pragadeesh Prabhu and editing by Pragadeesh Prabhu. The film's shooting is progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai, according to the makers.
Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar has a packed slate ahead across industries. One of his most awaited films is Peddi, where he shares screen space with Ram Charan; the film is scheduled for a June 4 release. He is also part of another project directed by Sarvanan and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, which is expected to go on floors soon. He will also resume the final schedule of Bail, directed by Pavan Wadeyar, from Monday. His upcoming lineup further includes Dad, Gummadi Narsaiah, Survivor – A Superstar Documentary, and A For Anand. In addition, he will be seen in a pivotal role in Hemanth M Rao’s 666 Operation Dream Theatre.