Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Texla goes on floors

Following the announcement that actors Jai and Suraj Venjaramoodu would be headlining Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Texla, the film officially entered production on Monday. This film marks the maiden collaboration between the actors and the filmmaker. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who worked with the director on the film Vai Raja Vai, is reuniting with her on Texla.
Set against a rural backdrop decades ago, the film is expected to revolve around the world of children.
Kannan Ravi of KRG Group, the banner behind Jiiva's Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, is producing the film. Cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy, editor GK Prasanna, and stunt choreographer Anl Arasu make up the rest of the technical team.
Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who made her debut with the Dhanush-starrer 3 in 2012, last helmed Lal Salaam (2024), starring Vishnu Vijay and Vikranth in lead roles, with Rajinikanth appearing in a special cameo.
Apart from Tamil, Texla will have a release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.