Mari Selvaraj's next titled Manjanathi, Ilaiyaraaja on board

Vaazhai, an autobiography of Mari Selvaraj, is about the personal tragedy he faced while harvesting raw banana bunches and transporting them to lorries. A reluctant Sivanaindhan is taken for this profession for extra income during his holidays. On the eventful day when Sivanaindhan skips work and goes to school, the lorry topples due to overload despite requesting the landlord on multiple occasions for safe transportation. The unfortunate accident resulted in 19 deaths, including his family members. Mari Selvaraj would have made the film, dedicating it to the victims from the survivor.