Mari Selvaraj's next titled Manjanathi, Ilaiyaraaja on board

Making an exclusive reveal, legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, during his concert on Sunday, unveiled that he will be a part of Mari Selvaraj's next titled Manjanathi.
This film marks the sixth project for Mari Selvaraj after Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, Maamannan, Vaazhai (also producer), and Bison Kaalamaadan. With Manjanathi, Mari is collaborating with Ilaiyaraaja for the first time.
Though it is yet to be confirmed by the makers, rumour mills suggest that Manjanathi is a sequel to Vaazhai and will revolve around Sivanainthan's teens and youth.
Vaazhai, an autobiography of Mari Selvaraj, is about the personal tragedy he faced while harvesting raw banana bunches and transporting them to lorries. A reluctant Sivanaindhan is taken for this profession for extra income during his holidays. On the eventful day when Sivanaindhan skips work and goes to school, the lorry topples due to overload despite requesting the landlord on multiple occasions for safe transportation. The unfortunate accident resulted in 19 deaths, including his family members. Mari Selvaraj would have made the film, dedicating it to the victims from the survivor.
Ilaiyaraaja, meanwhile, has had two releases in the year so far: Mylanji and Antony.