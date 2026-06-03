Gautham Ram Karthik's Bloody Politics completes production

The filming of Bloody Politics, which stars Gautham Ram Karthik, who was last seen in Mr X alongside Arya and Manju Warrier, has concluded. The makers of the Dhina Raghavan directorial announced the filming wrap with some stills from the sets.
The film, produced by Dada-fame Ganesh K Babu under his Draft by GKB banner, features filmmaker-actor Selvaraghavan in a prominent role, and also features Anchana Nethrun, P Vasu, Robbie, A Venkatesh, Maaran, Indhumathi, VIS Jayapalan, Aditya Kathir, and Bakkiyam Sankar, among others.
The film's technical crew comprises composer Sam CS, cinematographer Pratheep Kaliraja, and editor Deepak.
Debutant Dhina Raghavan has worked as an associate to filmmaker Raju Murugan.
In addition to Bloody Politics, Gautham also has Running Out Of Time (Root), opposite Bhavya Trikha and Aparshakti Khurana, in the pipeline. He also has the Netflix project Legacy, his OTT debut, coming up. The ensemble of the series, which has music by Ilaiyaraaja, includes Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Abhishek Banerjee.