Gautham Ram Karthik's Bloody Politics completes production

In addition to Bloody Politics, Gautham also has Running Out Of Time (Root), opposite Bhavya Trikha and Aparshakti Khurana, in the pipeline. He also has the Netflix project Legacy, his OTT debut, coming up. The ensemble of the series, which has music by Ilaiyaraaja, includes Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Abhishek Banerjee.