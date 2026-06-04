Lyricist Adesh Krishna: Suriya sir's praise was a lifetime settlement for me

Adesh seems to be very much on that road to visibility. Once 'Katchi Sera' and 'Kannukulla' from Dude took over the internet, his social media accounts were flooded with messages. "Many have told me that they've cried listening to 'Kannukulla'. If you can touch someone emotionally, that is a blessing. See, you can't construct a hit song... it has to happen, and heartfelt writing can make all the difference," he says.



Being a Gen Z lyricist, Adesh is a witness to the proliferation of AI in the creative field. However, Adesh shares that he hasn't gotten the desired results through it. "AI doesn't produce good Tamil lyrics. I've tried it," he laughs, adding, "My approach towards writing lyrics is different, so it didn't work."



Success and hits aside, Adesh takes a step back when enquired about sharpening his pen and pursuing it full-time. "There are professionally trained lyricists out there. I'm writing for fun and going with the flow. People are liking it, and I would continue as long as they show interest in my lyrics," he says.



Interestingly, the lyricist was an assistant cinematographer on popular films like Thiruchitrambalam (2022) and Raayan (2024) before finding an audience for his lyrics. But Adesh asserts that the journey towards directing will continue. "I had recently helmed a music video titled 'Pocha' which has been composed and sung by Sublahshini. It's a soup song from a girl's perspective," he says, signing off.