Vijay Antony's Nooru Saami locks release date: All you need to know

According to the teaser released recently, Nooru Saami is set in a deeply conservative village bound by rigid caste and religious traditions. It revolves around a young woman (Swasika) whose actions are branded as a disgrace and accused of bringing shame to her people. She becomes the target of relentless scrutiny and persecution from villagers determined to preserve their long-standing beliefs. Her actual actions that lead to ostracism from the village is not shown. While Vijay Antony seems to be playing someone close to her, it is not known if he plays her love interest or a relative.