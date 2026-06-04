Vijay Antony's Nooru Saami locks release date: All you need to know

Vijay Antony's upcoming film Nooru Saami has finally locked a release date. The film, marking Vijay Antony's reunion with Pichaikkaran director Sasi after ten years, is expected to revolve around the emotional bond between a mother and her son.
Based on a true incident, the makers described the film as "a journey of blood, sweat, and bonds." It is to be noted that the film's title, Nooru Saami, is taken from the eponymous song from Pichaikkaran.
Besides Vijay Antony and Swasika as the female lead, Nooru Saami will also star Lijomol Jose and Vijay Antony's nephew Ajay Dhishan in important roles. Sakthi and Kavya Anil are also a part of the film's cast.
The supporting cast includes Balaji Sakthivel, Munishkanth, Aruldoss, Jenson Dhivakar, Padini Kumar, Bagavathi Perumal, Thamarai, Vinodhini, Muthualagi, Kodangi Vadivelu, Saratha, Abinaya, Sabitha Roy, Moorthy, and Subramania Siva, among others.
According to the teaser released recently, Nooru Saami is set in a deeply conservative village bound by rigid caste and religious traditions. It revolves around a young woman (Swasika) whose actions are branded as a disgrace and accused of bringing shame to her people. She becomes the target of relentless scrutiny and persecution from villagers determined to preserve their long-standing beliefs. Her actual actions that lead to ostracism from the village is not shown. While Vijay Antony seems to be playing someone close to her, it is not known if he plays her love interest or a relative.
On the technical team, Nooru Saami has music by Balaji Sriram, cinematography by SB Darshan Kirlosh and editing by Harish Yuvaraj. The film is backed by Fatima Vijay Antony and Vijay Antony under their Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner.
Vijay Antony was last seen in Arun Prabu's political thriller Shakthi Thirumagan and had a cameo role in Pookie. He will next be seen in Lawyer, directed by Joshua Sethuraman, who made his debut with Gentlewoman. He also has a long line-up of films in various stages of production. Sasi, meanwhile, is making a return seven years after the release of Siddharth-GV Prakash's Sivappu Manjal Pachai (2019).
Nooru Saami is slated for release in theatres on June 19.