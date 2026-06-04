Lijomol Jose headlines The One

Actor Lijomol Jose, after her impactful role in last year's Gentlewoman, is fronting the upcoming film The One, which is directed by Aathiran Rakkeppen. Gopal Balakrishnan and Siva Ramanathan, under the Harshini Pictures banner, are producing the film.
Billed as a hyperlink action thriller, the film's first look was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The makers say that the film "explores how seemingly unrelated lives can become interconnected through destiny, circumstance, and survival."
Set against the Western Ghats in Coimbatore, the story unfolds during an eventful Shivaratri night where four strangers get connected and find themselves drawn into an out-of-the-ordinary chain of events.
The film boasts a talented ensemble cast led by Lijomol Jose, alongside Saravanan, Paval Navageethan, and Namita Krishnamurthy in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Geetha Kailasam, Praveen Raja, Rajeev Anand, Ganesan Kaliyamoorthy, JS Kavi, Shreedar, Aathira, Porkodi, Anupama Unni, Heena Rathore, and Smruthi.
The One's technical team boasts composer Ghibran, cinematographer Vinoth Raja, editor CS Premkumar and art director Srikanth Gopal.
Last seen in Baby Girl, opposite Nivin Pauly, Lijomol awaits the release of the long-delayed Freedom, in which she stars alongside Sasikumar.