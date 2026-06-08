David Mamet to helm World War 2 drama Russian Poland

With the film's casting set to be decided later this year and production to commence in 2027, the story is set in 1948's Russian Poland, where two Jewish-American WWII veterans who steal a bomber to run arms to Israel disguised as British airmen. They meet an elderly Holocaust survivor on a flight, where he utters strange parables about a vanished shtetl (a small Jewish town). These parables transform the duo's mission into a spiritual reckoning that may determine if the three reach the coast alive.