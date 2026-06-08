David Mamet to helm World War 2 drama Russian Poland

Pulitzer-winning playwright David Mamet is set to direct an upcoming World War 2 drama, Russian Poland, produced by Barry Germansky.
With the film's casting set to be decided later this year and production to commence in 2027, the story is set in 1948's Russian Poland, where two Jewish-American WWII veterans who steal a bomber to run arms to Israel disguised as British airmen. They meet an elderly Holocaust survivor on a flight, where he utters strange parables about a vanished shtetl (a small Jewish town). These parables transform the duo's mission into a spiritual reckoning that may determine if the three reach the coast alive.
Also a two-time Academy Award nominee, Mamet is known for his work in films like The Untouchables, The Verdict, American Buffalo, House of Games, Hoffa, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Edge, The Spanish Prisoner, Wag the Dog, Heist, and Henry Johnson. His immediate next film is Speed-the-Plow, which is set to feature Anthony Mackie, Emily Alyn Lind, Ben Mendelsohn, and Sharon Stone.