Charukesi team interview: 'People are rediscovering YGM through YouTube'

The actor also reveals that he got a surprise call from Fahadh Faasil, who wanted to discuss a rather unlikely performance. “I thought he was going to talk about Maanaadu, but he spoke about Mark Antony. He understood the nuances required to pull off that role, and asked how I did it,” says the veteran. Madhuvanthi shares that she is happy that recognition is coming her father’s way from unexpected quarters and unexpected mediums. “See, in the sets of Charukesi, many were surprised that he was such a good actor. But I have seen him from close quarters on the stage, right? He has done much more complex characters with consummate ease. And nowadays, thanks to YouTube, they are rediscovering him, and realising his versatility,” says Madhuvanthi, who believes word-of-mouth is helping people go back in time to know what was the ‘in-thing’ back then, and it also allows people to bask in the nostalgia of the good times. In fact, even before Charukesi, Y Gee Mahendra played a Carnatic singer in the television serial Sahana, which is a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning 1985 film Sindhu Bhairavi. He has also starred in the detective series Thuppariyum Saambu and cult television serials such as Rudraveenai and Chidambara Ragasiyam. “The problem with serials is that people forget them after their run. It is not always in conversation, right? Movies are always remembered. How will today’s people even know what we did back in the day?” asks the veteran.