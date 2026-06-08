Arya 40 wraps production; GV Prakash engages in banter with the cast

Recently, we reported about Arya starring in a film, directed by Nikhil Muraly of Pranaya Vilasam (2023) fame. Tentatively titled Arya 40, the film also stars Nikhila Vimal and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in important roles. Earlier this Saturday, Nikhila and Vaishnavi shared some behind-the-scenes stills from the set, featuring them with Arya, and delivered a production update about the film. "A wrap full of laughter and love. The shoot ends, the smiles stay," Vaishnavi wrote. On the other hand, Nikhila shared, "Wrap up. Going home. See you in theatres."
While the actors' posts left it somewhat ambiguous with regard to the production status, the production banner of Arya and his spouse Sayyeshaa, namely The Show People, is yet to confirm it officially on social media. However, CE has learnt from a source close to the project that it has wrapped principal photography. The yet-untitled film is produced by Sayyeshaa and Kishore T.
The makers announced the film last year, coinciding with Arya's birthday. At the time, they suggested that it is a love story with a caption that read, "Love takes its first step." It is worth noting that the Arjun Ashokan-Mamitha Baiju starrer Pranaya Vilasam is also a film that tells a story of romance involving two generations.
Arya 40 brings director Nikhil Muraly back together with his Pranaya Vilasam writers Jyothish M and Sunu AV. Filmmaker Halitha Shameem has also been credited as its dialogue and additional screenplay writer.
The film's technical team includes composer GV Prakash. Reacting to Vaishnavi's latest post, the composer wrote, "Song shoot ennada panreenga. Song edutheengala illaya," playfully asking the cast whether they have filmed the song/s for the film. In response to GV Prakash, Arya wrote, "Brok hook step try panne bro," hinting that they have attempted the now-popular dance step in the film.
On the technical front, Arya 40 also has cinematography by Jeeva Sankar, editing by Binu Napoleon, art director AR Mohan, and action choreographer Stunt Silva. The film's makers are expected to announce a title and a release date soon.