Arya 40 wraps production; GV Prakash engages in banter with the cast

Recently, we reported about Arya starring in a film, directed by Nikhil Muraly of Pranaya Vilasam (2023) fame. Tentatively titled Arya 40, the film also stars Nikhila Vimal and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in important roles. Earlier this Saturday, Nikhila and Vaishnavi shared some behind-the-scenes stills from the set, featuring them with Arya, and delivered a production update about the film. "A wrap full of laughter and love. The shoot ends, the smiles stay," Vaishnavi wrote. On the other hand, Nikhila shared, "Wrap up. Going home. See you in theatres."