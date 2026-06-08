Lingam Trailer: Kathir's cop dreams take a violent turn after he is accused of murder

Kathir is a talented kabaddi player, but one match decides his fate for the worse. The first trailer of Lingam, starring Kathir in the lead, has been released by JioHotstar and shows glimpses of Kathir's character anticipating a major match that is set to decide his dreams as a police officer. However, on the day of the match, one of the players is killed and the accusation falls on him.
After his dreams get stolen and life turns topsy turvy, Kathir, who possibly goes to jail and returns, takes a deadly decision about his future and becomes a feared goon, who is ready to go to any lengths to secure what he needs, even if that means killing several people in a violent way.
Divya Bharathi plays the female lead as Kathir's love interest. Other members of the cast include Poornima Ravi, Sathya, Bose Venkat, Nikhila Sankar. In the first glimpse of Lingam, Vemal was seen in a brief role. However, it is not known as to what character he would play.
Lingam was one of the 25 projects announced by JioHotstar in December last year. It is set to release on the OTT platform on June 26.