Pavish and Avantika Sundar to star in volleyball-based film, Attacker

Earlier this Saturday, Zinema Media and Entertainment Limited announced a new film, starring Pavish and Avantika Sundar and written and directed by debutant Dhamo Nagapooshnam. Titled Attacker, it is described as "Tamil Cinema’s first volleyball-based feature film, celebrating the culture, passion, and spirit of the game." The makers also dropped a video announcing the actors in the film alongside their respective characters and its technical crew members. In a unique touch, the announcement video features each of the cast and crew members dressed up as volleyball players.
Pavish portrays a volleyball player named Veeran in the film, also starring Khusbhu Sundar and Sundar C's daughter, Avantika, as Frida. The film features Aji Lal as Whyaa and Goutham as Jana as well. The makers are yet to reveal plot details. However, judging by the announcement video, each of the aforementioned actors plays a volleyball player in the film.
Attacker marks the third film in Pavish's career. Before his debut, he served as an assistant director on some of Dhanush's films, which reportedly include Thiruchitrambalam, Maaran, Vaathi, Captain Miller, and Raayan. Then, he made his debut in director Dhanush's Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), which hit theatres last year. His second film, Love Oh Love, was announced in the recent past. Meanwhile, we recently reported that Avantika Sundar would make her debut with a Malayalam film titled Aarambham.
On the technical front, Attacker has cinematographer Sai Munish, editor Arul Moses, costume designer Naushad Ahmed, assistant costume designer Divya Jessy, and art director Ramu Thangaraj.
The film is produced by Dinesh Raj under the Zinema Media and Entertainment Limited banner. Production on the film is set to commence in the near future.