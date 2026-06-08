Pavish and Avantika Sundar to star in volleyball-based film, Attacker

Earlier this Saturday, Zinema Media and Entertainment Limited announced a new film, starring Pavish and Avantika Sundar and written and directed by debutant Dhamo Nagapooshnam. Titled Attacker, it is described as "Tamil Cinema’s first volleyball-based feature film, celebrating the culture, passion, and spirit of the game." The makers also dropped a video announcing the actors in the film alongside their respective characters and its technical crew members. In a unique touch, the announcement video features each of the cast and crew members dressed up as volleyball players.