Karuppu on OTT: Suriya-RJ Balaji's action drama locks streaming date after massive theatrical success

An excerpt from our CE review of the film read, "Whenever Suriya takes on the Karuppu avatar, the film turns into a veneration of the deity, and rightly so. The scenes set within a divine portal are wonderfully staged and feel like our own version of a Dark Dimension. However, when the focus isn’t on the omnipresent, the film runs out of breath and labours to the next ‘mass’ moment, and it is in this journey that Karuppu loses out on being the true-blue saami padam that it could have been."