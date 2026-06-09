Karuppu on OTT: Suriya-RJ Balaji's action drama locks streaming date after massive theatrical success

After generating Rs 175 crores+ in Tamil Nadu and Rs 304 crores+ worldwide, Suriya's latest hit Karuppu is all set to arrive on OTT, on June 12. The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, has successfully completed 25 days at the box office and has set cash registers ringing globally, thanks to the positive responses it garnered from audiences and critics. The streaming release date came as a surprise to fans who were expecting the film's theatrical run to be extended after the movie's blockbuster run on the big screens.
Karuppu released on May 15, a day after it was scheduled to hit screens after facing unprecedented issues at the eleventh hour due to pending financial settlements with financiers from the production side. Setbacks aside, the film opened with promising numbers and soon, became a massive success.
Karuppu's box office success has ended a prolonged dry spell in Tamil Nadu, rewriting several records in the process. The film overtook the 13-year-old lifetime collections of Singam 2 within just four days of release, officially becoming the highest-grossing film in Suriya’s career. It then raced past the global earnings of films like Mersal, Petta, and Thunivu to enter the Rs 200 crore club in only eight days. It is currently the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.
An excerpt from our CE review of the film read, "Whenever Suriya takes on the Karuppu avatar, the film turns into a veneration of the deity, and rightly so. The scenes set within a divine portal are wonderfully staged and feel like our own version of a Dark Dimension. However, when the focus isn’t on the omnipresent, the film runs out of breath and labours to the next ‘mass’ moment, and it is in this journey that Karuppu loses out on being the true-blue saami padam that it could have been."
In Karuppu, Suriya portrays the titular guardian deity who descends to Earth to help a distressed family when they call out for his help. However, he soon realises the rigged nature of the legal system which has been guarded by corrupt individuals for decades, and decides to reform them.
The technical team includes editor Kalaivanan, cinematographer GK Vishnu and composer Sai Abhyankkar.