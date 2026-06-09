Killer tragedy: Occupational Hazard or Hazardous Occupation?

This is the latest incident in a series of such accidents on the sets of Tamil cinema. There was Mohan Raj, a stunt driver losing his life after an accident during the filming of Pa Ranjith's Vettuvam, and Karthikeyan dying of electrocution on the sets of Nelson's Jailer 2, among such incidents. But the apparent spate of such accidents has been signaling a lack of safety on film sets. Seeman points out that on-set accidents have occurred since the medium was introduced, but in the age of information, it seems as though they have begun happening only recently. "There is no similarity in how these accidents took place to suggest that there is one big problem that the industry fails to recognise or address," he says, and is seconded by Krishna Rathod, who also says that the modern equipment used today has helped in mitigating a lot of accidents. "Back in the day, we would put full pressure and check with multiple processes if there were any gaps. This would take around two hours. But now we have a lot of equipment making our jobs easier. Honestly, I don't see a pattern of negligence as such. In fact, the accidents that happened in Indian 2, Marshal, Vettuvam, and Killer sets are totally unrelated."