Aswin Kandasamy: I hope to get a call from Rajini sir

However, he had to face one big hurdle first. “Since I had a decade of experience in production, the moment I started to write, I constantly kept thinking about its viability through an executive producer’s lens. See, I could write, ‘He walked across Mount Road,’ and the executive producer in my head would immediately ask if I could pull off a shoot in a busy place like that,” says Aswin, who asserts that it is important aspiring filmmakers muzzle that question. “Honestly, I’m glad there are amazing producers like Avni Cinemax who do not restrict the director’s vision,” he says. Interestingly, this overthinking came in handy when he was searching for a story to make his directorial debut. “During a friendly banter with my friend, we spoke about a boy suddenly turning into a girl and vice versa. I thought it was a fun thought experiment, and I fleshed out the entire story by asking myself questions on why that would happen and how the characters might deal with it. That is how I finally arrived at the story for Double Occupancy,” says Aswin.