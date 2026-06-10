Vikram-Anand Shankar's Chiyaan 63 begins filming

After delays and rejigs, makers of Vikram's Chiyaan 63 announced in April that filmmaker Anand Shankar would helm the project. The latest update is that the film entered production on Tuesday. Production banner Sathya Jyothi announced with a look poster featuring Vikram. Chiyaan 63 marks the reunion of Vikram and Anand Shankar after Iru Mugan (2016).
The film has actor-producer Riya Shibu, who shot to fame with her debut as a lead in Sarvam Maya and is currently riding the success of Athiradi, starring as the female lead. It is worth noting that Riya produced Vikram's latest release, Veera Dheera Soora - Part 2, which was written and directed by SU Arun Kumar.
On the technical crew, music composer Santhosh Narayanan is reuniting with Vikram after the 2022 film Mahaan, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Chiyaan 63 also marks the maiden collaboration between Vikram and the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, which recently made Mark in Kannada and Thalaivan Thalaivii in Tamil.
Vikram, last seen starring opposite Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in Veera Dheera Sooran - Part 2, in the pipeline. Anand Shankar, meanwhile, last made Enemy (2021), starring Arya and Vishal in lead roles.