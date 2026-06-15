Rohini: Audiences should also actively discourage the objectification culture

Considering how Aval = Avan? deals with society's differing and unfair outlook on women's choices, Rohini expresses dismay and disgust over the controversial 'Rs 370 biriyani joke' that has gone viral, and has been rightfully called out by many. "It is made in very bad taste. It is tiring to teach some basic things time and again. Even thinking that buying someone dinner as a trade-off for sex is wrong. Performers have a social responsibility. How you treat and think of women, people with disabilities, and people with different shapes tells everything about the person you are," says Rohini, who also takes cognisance of the Janhvi Kapoor-Peddi controversy, and calls it a long-drawn battle against the male gaze and objectification of women's bodies. "This is both the problem of the society and the film industry. You are neither stopping the sexualisation of a woman, nor are you contesting the belief that having such visuals will draw in the audience. I have been talking about this for years, and I will continue to talk against this objectification and the male gaze. But I strongly feel the audience, too, should discourage this culture."