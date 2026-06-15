Rohini: Audiences should also actively discourage the objectification culture

The multi-hyphenate Rohini is ahead of the curve in understanding the evolution of the entertainment industry. When television was just beginning to open up to private players, she directed a teleserial in 1996, and now, when microdramas are the order of the day, she is an early bird in this medium too. Rohini helmed the vertical drama series Aval = Avan? for the recently launched micro content platform KadhaiShorts. With over four decades of experience in various departments in films, Rohini is still excited about venturing into new territory. "I am so happy to be a part of this medium. Aval = Avan? was not planned for the micro-series format; it was written to be made into a feature film. However, not many producers came forward to back this project. But I am satisfied that this is now being made for KadhaiShorts as this has become the viewing habit of youngsters, who are the target audience of my story," she begins.
Calling the rejections from producers a blessing in disguise, Rohini says, "There were some trade-offs while adapting the story for the vertical drama format. Aval = Avan? was initially for around two and a half hours. In KadhaiShorts, I was given a maximum duration of 90 minutes, and I captured the core idea of my story in 70 minutes. But I still believe that the intensity and intentions will come through, even with this duration." Elaborating on the technical changes she had to make, Rohini says, "I was unable to use the wide-angle shots. For example, a scene involving four members had to be a close-up shot with a cutaway to every member."
Considering how Aval = Avan? deals with society's differing and unfair outlook on women's choices, Rohini expresses dismay and disgust over the controversial 'Rs 370 biriyani joke' that has gone viral, and has been rightfully called out by many. "It is made in very bad taste. It is tiring to teach some basic things time and again. Even thinking that buying someone dinner as a trade-off for sex is wrong. Performers have a social responsibility. How you treat and think of women, people with disabilities, and people with different shapes tells everything about the person you are," says Rohini, who also takes cognisance of the Janhvi Kapoor-Peddi controversy, and calls it a long-drawn battle against the male gaze and objectification of women's bodies. "This is both the problem of the society and the film industry. You are neither stopping the sexualisation of a woman, nor are you contesting the belief that having such visuals will draw in the audience. I have been talking about this for years, and I will continue to talk against this objectification and the male gaze. But I strongly feel the audience, too, should discourage this culture."
On the brighter side, she is content to have been part of a film like The Girlfriend and expresses gratitude to filmmaker Rahul Ravindran for giving her a very impactful role. "This generation should be grateful to Rahul for imparting timeless lessons on how to treat a woman. Though my role is minor, I trusted Rahul's vision. When he described my role, I told him that, though I know servile women like Vikram's mother, I found this portrayal too dramatic. He convinced me with real-life examples of such women, and soon I understood that the woman I am supposed to play wants to be invisible and shrink her space. This understanding made the role impactful, even without speaking any lines," she explains, adding that she was glad to hear young men getting disillusioned with the 'amma maadhri oru ponnu' dream. "That is the biggest achievement of the film. What is more important is that these perspectives are being conveyed by a male filmmaker. Had a woman made this, it would have been labelled as a 'feminist film' as though feminism is a bad word."
Returning to Aval = Avan? Rohini says that the micro series will create a healthy and necessary discussion on entitlements and virginity. "The story is centred around the topic of sex before marriage and how female sexuality is frowned upon, while progress is solely measured by male sexual expression. A guy losing his virginity before his big day is considered normal, while if the same happens to a woman, it is seen as immoral. The series calls out the bias in how differently male virginity and female virginity are viewed. Aval = Avan? keeps forth a very simple point: Men can have all their entitlements, just share them with the women," signs off Rohini.