Swasika: Nooru Saami reinforced the belief that women need to be resilient

We often eulogise mothers, and burden them with labels like 'noble ', 'sacrificial ', and 'selfless.' These are wonderful qualities that aren't always easy to emulate. In Sasi's upcoming film Nooru Saami, the filmmaker aims to redefine the idea of a mother and asks a pertinent question: Why should a mother be seen as a 'saami' rather than a human? In the film, Swasika plays Selvi, a single mother, and says her perception of motherhood and mothers changed after working on Nooru Saami. "Never do we ever ask if our mothers are happy and if they want anything. Forget sitting next to her and talking to her daily; we don't do that even once a year. It is important we do that."
Swasika further dissects Selvi’s psyche and explains how different she is from Lubber Pandhu's Yashoda. "Both had a lot of dreams in their lives, but they differ in their way of expression. Yashoda represses her desires a lot and silently curses her fate, whereas Selvi is a very assertive woman," says Swasika, who also took inspiration after meeting the woman on whom the film is actually based. "Vijay Antony sir and I met with the real-life characters whom we portray in Nooru Saami. That helped in getting the looks and performances right. Also, I was able to imbibe the spirit of women's assertion. Most of the women in the Kallakurichi region, where we shot, are employed. They work in the fields and earn their living, and they have this 'come what may' attitude, which inspired me a lot," says Swasika.
Sharing what she learned from Selvi that she will also carry with her, Swasika says that women should not hesitate to speak out and express their desires. "Why should it be seen as arrogance? Even in the film, Selvi does all that is expected of a mother, and when she is burdened by loneliness, she seeks a partner. Nooru Saami reinforced the belief that women need to be resilient and also draw their own boundaries," says Swasika, who adds that women, especially mothers, are conditioned to live invisibly and not to ask for anything for themselves. She reiterates that Sasi's film aims to defy this inhuman rule forced on mothers. "Importantly, women should never feel guilty because they desire something in life. Why waste time fussing about what others will think of you, when you can just live happily?"
Based on the story of two real middle-aged people who seek comfort in each other and defy society's definition of right and wrong, Nooru Saami also made Swasika realise the painful reality of single parenting. "We have seen the plight of elderly people who are sent to old-age homes by their children. However, the loneliness and depression of women in their mid-40s who have lost their husbands is unfortunately not being discussed at all," says Swasika, signing off with the hope that Nooru Saami will create a positive impact and help people understand the need for emotional support irrespective of age or gender.