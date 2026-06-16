Swasika: Nooru Saami reinforced the belief that women need to be resilient

Sharing what she learned from Selvi that she will also carry with her, Swasika says that women should not hesitate to speak out and express their desires. "Why should it be seen as arrogance? Even in the film, Selvi does all that is expected of a mother, and when she is burdened by loneliness, she seeks a partner. Nooru Saami reinforced the belief that women need to be resilient and also draw their own boundaries," says Swasika, who adds that women, especially mothers, are conditioned to live invisibly and not to ask for anything for themselves. She reiterates that Sasi's film aims to defy this inhuman rule forced on mothers. "Importantly, women should never feel guilty because they desire something in life. Why waste time fussing about what others will think of you, when you can just live happily?"