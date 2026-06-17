Shammy Thilakan joins Vikram in Chiyaan 63; Abhimanyu pens emotional note

Recently, we reported about Vikram starring in director Anand Shankar's next project, which marks the 63rd film in the actor's career. Tentatively titled Chiyaan 63, the film brings Vikram and Anand Shankar back together for the first time after their collaboration on 2016's Iru Mugan. Production is underway on the film. In the latest development, Shammy Thilakan has become part of the cast. His son Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan, also an actor, announced the news on Tuesday night. Chiyaan 63 stars Riya Shibu, Urvashi, MS Bhaskar, and Samyuktha Hegde as well.
Taking to Instagram, Abhimanyu revealed that the upcoming film reunites Shammy Thilakan and Vikram for the first time after 1995's Street, directed by Anil-Babu. Shammy and Vikram have also shared screen space in 1993's Dhruvam, directed by Joshiy and starring Mammootty, Tiger Prabhakar, and Jayaram in the lead. The makers are yet to confirm Shammy's casting and his role in the film.
Abhimanyu said that he was just six years old when his father and Vikram acted together in Street.
The actor wrote, "'Do you remember me?' Hearing these words from Vikram sir yesterday is a moment I will cherish forever. The last time we met, I was just a 6-month-old baby on the sets of the Malayalam movie Street, where he and my father shared the screen. They had first worked together in Dhruvam, and now more than 30 years later, they are reuniting for Chiyaan 63."
Abhimanyu continued, "When he smiled and added, "Njan ninne pandu orupad eduthond nadanatha.." (I have carried you around a lot when you were little), all I could do was give a shy, overwhelming smile." Describing the two actors as "incredible," Abhimanyu said that their reunion after over "three decades feels like absolute magic" before adding, "From Malayalam classics to a massive Tamil project, some bonds only get more beautiful with time."
Produced by Sendhil Thiyagarajan and Arjun Thiyagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, Chiyaan 63 is billed as a family action entertainer. On the technical front, it has music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by RD Rajasekhar.
Vikram's upcoming films also include the long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram and Chiyaan 64, directed by C Prem Kumar.