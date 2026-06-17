Deva: I’m known for Gaana, but I love my melodies

Deva reveals that the two songs sung by Shankar Mahadevan, for which he received praise from the singer himself, were composed in 30 minutes each. “In fact, I’ve never taken more than thirty minutes for any song,” he says. The legendary composer, who is known for his staggering speed, believes the secret ingredient is love. Deva explains, “Every job has its own complexities and requires hard work, but the secret ingredient to doing a good job is love. Whatever you do, do it with love. Ishta pattu kashta padanum. Even if Suresh Krissna calls me again for a new film, and even if it is 2 AM, I would sit down to compose. I'll start getting sleepy by 3 AM, but when it comes to love, who cares about time?” he beams a smile. But he is also acutely aware that, no matter how hard you work, you cannot control how you are perceived by the audience. “Not that I’m complaining, but people identify me with my Gaana songs because I introduced Gaana to cinema, but I personally love making melody songs,” says Deva. But the veteran makes sure not to shut his ears to the outside world. He is acutely aware of emerging trends and talents. In the past decade or so, Deva has sung for composers like AR Rahman, Anirudh, GV Prakash Kumar, Sean Roldan, Santhosh Narayanan, and Sam CS. “They are all amazing people to work with. Whenever I work with them, I try to observe and learn. Working with the young composers help me understand new trends and the ever-evolving taste of the audiences. That is how I keep myself relevant throughout the years,” says Deva.