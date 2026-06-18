Sasi: Nooru Saami will redefine motherhood

The promotional materials suggest that Nooru Saami would be antithetical to the understanding of mothers that Pichaikkaran presents. Sasi asserts that Nooru Saami will showcase a more relevant and realistic picture of a mother. "That is why we had the tagline stating that Pichaikkaran saw mother as a goddess and Nooru Saami will see her as a human. While elevating a mother to that divine status, we tend to be dismissive of her human needs. Though Nooru Saami is antithetical to Pichaikkaran, it is gently so," he says, and stands by both films by adding that Nooru Saami and Pichaikkaran are two haunting tales of two exceptional individuals. "I would have still made Pichaikkaran as it is even if I had been aware of the true story behind Nooru Saami. Pichaikkaran originated from an extraordinary story of an affluent businessman who chose to beg for six months a year for five years to get his mother cured of a serious illness. I mean, someone born with a silver spoon, decides to leave it all to beg for six months a year for his mother. Why would I not tell his story?" He goes on to tell that Nooru Saami, too, is about one such individual. "Nooru Saami will nudge you to revisit your opinion on mothers without guilt-tripping you. We are killing the life of mothers by calling them goddesses. We should respect their individuality. They have lives of their own and we are not their proxies. My film cannot uproot a deep rooted belief in society, but it hopes to shake those beliefs, at least a little."