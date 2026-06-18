Exclusive | Upendra joins Karthik Subbaraj-Atharvaa film

Director Karthik Subbaraj is currently working on a yet-to-be-titled film, which will feature music by Ilaiyaraaja, with Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga backing it. Now, fresh reports have emerged that the director is also working on another film with Atharvaa in the lead.
Sources close to the project have confirmed to CE that Kannada actor Upendra is set to return to Tamil cinema with the upcoming project. While an official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made, sources have also confirmed that Upendra will be featured in a prominent role. Shooting for the upcoming film is set to begin next month with Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench banner backing it.
Primarily working in the Kannada film industry, Upendra has had a 36-year career in cinema. He made his Tamil debut with the Vishal-starrer Satyam (2008). The actor was recently seen in Rajinikanth’s Coolie (2025). He was last seen alongside Shivarajkumar and Raj B Shetty in 45 (2025).
Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj's last release was the Suriya-led Retro (2025). Atharvaa who was last seen in the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi, will be seen in Idhayam Murali.