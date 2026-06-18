Tamil

Exclusive | Upendra joins Karthik Subbaraj-Atharvaa film

Upendra made his Tamil debut with the Vishal-starrer Satyam (2008), and more recently appeared alongside Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie (2025)
From L to R: Karthik Subbaraj, Upendra, Atharvaa
From L to R: Karthik Subbaraj, Upendra, Atharvaa
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Director Karthik Subbaraj is currently working on a yet-to-be-titled film, which will feature music by Ilaiyaraaja, with Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga backing it. Now, fresh reports have emerged that the director is also working on another film with Atharvaa in the lead.

Sources close to the project have confirmed to CE that Kannada actor Upendra is set to return to Tamil cinema with the upcoming project. While an official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made, sources have also confirmed that Upendra will be featured in a prominent role. Shooting for the upcoming film is set to begin next month with Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench banner backing it.

Karthik Subbaraj shares dream-come-true moment as Ilaiyaraaja onboards his 10th film

Primarily working in the Kannada film industry, Upendra has had a 36-year career in cinema. He made his Tamil debut with the Vishal-starrer Satyam (2008). The actor was recently seen in Rajinikanth’s Coolie (2025). He was last seen alongside Shivarajkumar and Raj B Shetty in 45 (2025).

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj's last release was the Suriya-led Retro (2025). Atharvaa who was last seen in the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi, will be seen in Idhayam Murali.

Atharvaa's Idhayam Murali to release in July
Atharvaa
Upendra
Karthik Subbaraj