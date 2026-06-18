Jama-fame Pari Elavazhagan's Anbe Diana gets July release date

Jama-fame Pari Elavazhagan's sophomore directorial venture Anbe Diana has been announced to release theatrically on July 17. The director himself headlines the film along with NEEK-fame Ramya Ranganathan.
The project was announced on January 1, and went on floors on the same day. It wrapped filming in February. Speaking about the film's plot in an interview with CE, Pari said, "Anbe Diana speaks about the chaotic love story between a Telugu boy in Perambur and an Anglo Indian girl."
The cast of Anbe Diana also includes Parithabangal-fame Gopi, Chetan, Ismath Banu, Sudharsan Gandhi, and Cell Murugan. Actor-politician Roja is making her return to Tamil cinema with the upcoming film.
Bharath Shankar, who has previously worked on the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Maaveeran (2023), is on board Anbe Diana as the music composer. Mohan Rajan, Bakkiyam Shankar, and Muthamil are penning lyrics for the film's soundtrack. The rest of the technical crew includes director of photography Shelley Calist, editor Partha MA, art director Mahendran, and stunt choreographer Don Ashok.
Sathya Karikalan, Era Saravanan, and Yuvaraj Ganesan are producing Anbe Diana under their Million Dollar Studios banner.