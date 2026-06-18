Keerthy Suresh-Mysskin’s courtroom drama Sathyavan Savithiri locks release date

After creating curiosity with its unusual pairing and legal drama setting, Sathyavan Savithiri, starring Keerthy Suresh and filmmaker-actor Mysskin, now has a release date.
Directed by debutant Praveen S Vijay, the film places Keerthy and Mysskin in the world of law, with both actors playing lawyers. While details of the narrative are being kept under wraps, the makers have previously hinted at an emotionally charged story anchored by personal conflict and the pursuit of justice.
The makers announced on Tuesday that the film will arrive in theatres on July 24.
At the centre of the film is Keerthy’s character, portrayed as spirited, lively and full of optimism. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she decides to fight a significant case despite carrying emotional wounds of her own. The decision reportedly sets off a chain of events that alters the course of her life.
Earlier, director Praveen had opened up about the film’s thematic approach and said Sathyavan Savithiri carries shades of classic courtroom dramas such as Vidhi, where characters navigate personal struggles while simultaneously confronting larger questions of justice.
Apart from Keerthy and Mysskin, the cast includes Heart Beat actor Charukesh, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Madhusudhanan, R Sundararajan, Brigida, Mala Parvathi and A Venkatesh.
Backing the project is Vedikkaranpatti S Sakthivel under the Drumsticks Productions banner. Vaishnavi Vivekchandar and Vinoth CJ are attached as co-producers, while Zee Studios is associated with the film’s production. The technical crew includes cinematographer Arul Vincent, music composer Sam CS and editor GK Prasanna.