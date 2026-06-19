Om: Dhanush-Rajkumar Periasamy film gets a title and release date

The makers of writer-director Rajkumar Periasamy and actor Dhanush's next film announced its title earlier this Thursday. Tentatively known as D55 previously, it has now been titled Om. It is slated for an October 16 release in theatres.
Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Sai Pallavi and Mammootty in important roles. Sreeleela, who made her Tamil debut with a role in Parasakthi (2026), is also part of the cast, as is Indrans. Interestingly, while announcing the project, Rajkumar used Om Chapter 1 as a hashtag, hinting at the first in a series of films.
Om is the 55th film in Dhanush's career, and the actor's first collaboration with Rajkumar Periasamy. The filmmaker is best known for Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthumously presented with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest gallantry award.
Besides, Om brings Rajkumar Periasamy back together with Sai Pallavi after their collaboration on Amaran, where the actor plays Major Mukund's wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. On the other hand, it marks Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema after 2018's Peranbu, as well as reuniting Dhanush with Sai Pallavi after Maari 2.
The film is produced by Dhanush himself under the Wunderbar Films banner and Shraddha Agrawal of R Take Studios. On the technical front, it has composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer Ezhil Arasu, editor Kalaivanan, choreographer Sandy, and stunt director Yannick Ben.
The makers are yet to reveal any specific details about the film's story. However, the recently released promo for it features burning vehicles, protesters, stock market visuals, and a downpour of Indian currency notes from the sky. The promo hints at an action drama that has money and revolution as its thematic elements.
Dhanush was most recently seen in Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame. The actor's upcoming films also include two projects: one based on the life of former president APJ Abdul Kalam and and an Ilaiyaraaja biopic.