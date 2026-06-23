Suresh Krissna: Rajinikanth gave me the confidence to adapt Charukesi

I was in the theatre back in Mumbai. We used to be a part of many plays in Gujarati, Marathi, and Hindi. That was when I learnt what was centrestage, what was right and left of the focus, and how to light. But when I came to films, I was clear that nothing done in a theatre could be done in a film. But as far as Charukesi is concerned, I feel that the strong point is that its story naturally lent itself to a film adaptation. It took me just three days to come up with a screenplay for the film. Y Gee Mahendra is a great theatre artist. In fact, I would say his acting prowess has been more properly utilised in plays than in films. His character remains silent for the whole second half of the play, but people were still engrossed. That made me think about an adaptation. Also, Rajinikanth loved the play, and his initiative for a feature adaptation gave me confidence.