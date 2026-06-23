Vishal's debut directorial Magudam wraps filming

Actor Vishal took to social media to announce that his debut directorial venture, Magudam, has wrapped filming. Also headlined by Vishal, with a simultaneous release planned in Telugu (as Makutam), the upcoming actioner is set to release in July.
Production on Magudam was announced to be completed in November 2025, after a 17 day schedule for the climax. But sources close to the film confirmed that the film underwent reshoots and completed production today. Filming took place across Chennai, Ooty, Rajahmundry, and Kakinada.
While the complete details of the plot and characters are yet to be revealed, the teaser for the film features Vishal in three distinct looks across different time periods, with the actor possibly portray two or three characters, one of them named Linga. The cast of Magudam also includes Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, Jayaprakash, Ajay, Vamsi Krishna, Abu Salim, Arjai, VJ Jhansi, Padam Kumar, and Sabhumon, among others.
Composer GV Prakash Kumar reunites with Vishal, in Magudam, after Mark Anthony (2023). Lyrics for the film's soundtrack have been written by Ekadesi, Vivek, Uma devi, Karunakaran, and V7H.
The crew of Magudam also includes directors of photography Richard M Nathan and Abinandhan Ramanujam, editor NB Srikanth, art director G Durairaj, and action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.
Ravi Arasu, who was on board as the director of the film, exited in October 2025, reportedly due to creative differences with the team. He is credited with the film's story, while Vishal has been credited for writing the screenplay, and for the dialogues along with Pon Parthiban, Anand Kumaresan (Tamil), and Rajesh A Moorthy (Telugu).
The late RB Choudhary has been credited as the presenter for the film, whose Super Good Films banner is backing Magudam, in its 99th production venture. The late producer's sons B Suresh, RB Jeevan Choudary, actor Jithan Ramesh, and actor Jiiva are credited as producers for the film.