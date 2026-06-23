Vishal's debut directorial Magudam wraps filming

While the complete details of the plot and characters are yet to be revealed, the teaser for the film features Vishal in three distinct looks across different time periods, with the actor possibly portray two or three characters, one of them named Linga. The cast of Magudam also includes Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, Jayaprakash, Ajay, Vamsi Krishna, Abu Salim, Arjai, VJ Jhansi, Padam Kumar, and Sabhumon, among others.