Demonte Colony 3: Arulnithi-Ajay R Gnanamuthu's horror flick gets September release date

The upcoming horror drama, Demonte Colony 3, has been announced to open in theatres on September 11. Demonte Colony 3, which is written and directed by Ajay R Gnanamuthu, will see the return of Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead.
The film began production in July 2025 and completed filming in this April. A teaser released earlier, revealed the events of the film revolving around a book of demonic worship, which is harnessed by a mysterious Librarian, played by Guru Somasundaram. The cast for the film also includes Antti Jaaskelainen, GM Kumar, Muthukumar, Sree Kumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Kathir, Ashiq Hussain, Sarjano Khalid, and Archana Ravichandran.
Sam CS is composing music for Demonte Colony 3, returning to the franchise after Demonte Colony 2 (2024). The crew of the film also includes director of photography Sivakumar Vijayan, editor Kumaresh D, production designer PE Krishnamoorthi, and action director Pradeep Dinesh.
Venkatesh and Arun Haiku Sakthi have served as writers on the film, which features dialogues by Pattukkottai Prabakar.
Sudhan Sundaram is backing Demonte Colony 3 under his Passion Studios banner, with Manish Singhal producing under the Dangal Media banner, and Durgaram Choudhary producing under his RDX TV banner. RC Rajkumar, Akshat Singhal, Mohit Singhal serving as co-producers.