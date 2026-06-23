Demonte Colony 3: Arulnithi-Ajay R Gnanamuthu's horror flick gets September release date

The film began production in July 2025 and completed filming in this April. A teaser released earlier, revealed the events of the film revolving around a book of demonic worship, which is harnessed by a mysterious Librarian, played by Guru Somasundaram. The cast for the film also includes Antti Jaaskelainen, GM Kumar, Muthukumar, Sree Kumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Kathir, Ashiq Hussain, Sarjano Khalid, and Archana Ravichandran.