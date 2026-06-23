Pavish-starrer Attacker goes on floors

We reported early this month that actor Pavish, who made his debut in Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), will next star in a Volleyball-based film, Attacker, directed by debutant Dhamo Nagapooshnam. Avantika Sundar, daughter of Sundar C and Khusbhu, is also leading the film. The latest update from the makers is that the film has entered production. Pictures from the set where Pa Ranjith launched the shoot.
Attacker marks the third film for Pavish after NEEK and his sophomore Love Oh Love, which was announced last year. Avantika, meanwhile, is making her acting debut with the Malayalam film Aarambham with Attacker being her second film.
The film, produced by Dinesh Raj under the Zinema Media and Entertainment Limited banner, also stars Varun, Arjun Prabhakaran, and Goutham.
Cinematographer Sai Munish, editor Arul Moses, and art director Ramu Thangaraj are a part of the film's technical team.