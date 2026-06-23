Pavish-starrer Attacker goes on floors

We reported early this month that actor Pavish, who made his debut in Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), will next star in a Volleyball-based film, Attacker, directed by debutant Dhamo Nagapooshnam. Avantika Sundar, daughter of Sundar C and Khusbhu, is also leading the film. The latest update from the makers is that the film has entered production. Pictures from the set where Pa Ranjith launched the shoot.